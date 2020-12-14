Man charged with murder as police probe alleged Colchester stabbing
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Colchester.
The charge comes following an incident in Affleck Road, on the Greenstead estate, shortly after 12.15am Friday, December 11.
A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, while a teenager was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
A 25-year-old was arrested later that day.
Sheldon McKay, of Ridgewell Way in the town, has since been charged with murder and is due to appear before Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 15.
The charge comes after officers made a fourth arrest, with a 17-year-old girl having been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Detectives has been given more time to question a 19-year-old man who remains in custody after being arrested on Sunday, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
A 20-year-old woman who was also arrested has been released on bail.
Police are continuing to appeal for information into the incident and those with any information or who saw any suspicious activity in the area asked to contact the Major Crime Team on 101.