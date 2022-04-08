News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man denies charges of downloading indecent images of children

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:30 AM April 8, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court.

Dean Middler pleaded not guilty at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 41-year-old Colchester man accused of downloading indecent images of children will take place in August.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday (April 7) was  Dean Middler, of Hunting Gate, Colchester.

He pleaded not guilty to making five indecent images of children and six movies in the most serious level A category and making eight indecent images of children and four movies in category B.

He also denied attempting to engage in sexual communication with a girl under 16 for the purpose of sexual gratification between January 27 and February 3 last year.

His trial which is expected to last three days will take place on August 1.

Ipswich Crown Court
Essex

