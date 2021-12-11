Man denies grooming 15-year-old girl and will face trial
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A 49-year-old man has denied grooming a 15-year-old girl and meeting her in Leiston and will stand trial in 2023.
Corey Anderson, of Castle Street, Tipton, West Midlands, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday for his plea and trial preparation hearing.
Anderson, who wore a mask, a black leather jacket and navy trousers in the dock, pleaded not guilty to four charges.
He is charged with engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl, meeting a girl under the age of 16 in Leiston following grooming, engaging in sexual communication with a child, and taking a child so as to keep her from a person having lawful control.
The offences are alleged to have taken place in 2020, the court heard.
Recorder Jeremy Benson QC granted Anderson conditional bail ahead of his next court appearance.
Recorder Benson set a trial date for February 6, 2023, at Ipswich Crown Court.
