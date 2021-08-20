Father-of-five denies murdering wife, whose body was found in country park pond

Published: 1:19 PM August 20, 2021

Brandon Country Park was closed to the public while police investigations continued - Credit: Emily Thomson

A man accused of murdering his wife will stand trial in Ipswich next February.

Eglė Vengalienė, whose body was discovered at Brandon Country Park on Friday, April 9 - Credit: Norfolk Police

Andrius Vengalis appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday morning.

The 46-year-old denied murdering Eglė Vengalienė, whose body was discovered in a pond at Brandon Country Park on the morning of Friday, April 9.

Tributes left at Brandon Country Park - Credit: Emily Thomson

Andrius Vengalis first appeared in court on Tuesday, April 13, when prosecutors told magistrates that a preliminary post-mortem examination had indicated the most likely cause of death to be drowning.

The court previously heard that Vengalis was "married to the deceased and had five children".

At a subsequent hearing in April, Judge Martyn Levett had initially set a provisional trial date for January 11 next year.

On Friday, Judge Levett set a new date for a three-week trial to begin on February 14, 2022.

