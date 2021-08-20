News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Father-of-five denies murdering wife, whose body was found in country park pond

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 1:19 PM August 20, 2021   
Brandon Country Park remains closed to the public while police investigations continue into the death of a woman. 

Brandon Country Park was closed to the public while police investigations continued - Credit: Emily Thomson

A man accused of murdering his wife will stand trial in Ipswich next February.

A family have paid tribute to Eglė Vengalienė, whose body was discovered at Brandon Country Park on Friday April 9.

Eglė Vengalienė, whose body was discovered at Brandon Country Park on Friday, April 9 - Credit: Norfolk Police

Andrius Vengalis appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday morning.

The 46-year-old denied murdering Eglė Vengalienė, whose body was discovered in a pond at Brandon Country Park on the morning of Friday, April 9.

Tributes left at Brandon Country Park after the body of a woman was discovered.

Tributes left at Brandon Country Park - Credit: Emily Thomson

Andrius Vengalis first appeared in court on Tuesday, April 13, when prosecutors told magistrates that a preliminary post-mortem examination had indicated the most likely cause of death to be drowning. 

The court previously heard that Vengalis was "married to the deceased and had five children".

At a subsequent hearing in April, Judge Martyn Levett had initially set a provisional trial date for January 11 next year.

On Friday, Judge Levett set a new date for a three-week trial to begin on February 14, 2022.

Most Read

  1. 1 Person dies after being hit by train
  2. 2 Road safety plea after tragic death of Thomas, 21, in crash
  3. 3 Pub owners fined nearly £60k after worker falls through cellar hatch
  1. 4 Ed Sheeran's Suffolk estate among UK's most-viewed celebrity homes
  2. 5 Barclays to decide future of rural branches in Suffolk and Essex
  3. 6 Road near A12 reopens after police incident
  4. 7 Man in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by car on A1017
  5. 8 'I hadn’t planned on dropping to League One... the pressure attracts me' - Carroll excited to start Town career
  6. 9 Crashes at 'blackspot' A12 junction shows 'something needs to be done'
  7. 10 Air ambulance lands on beach amid medical incident

Vengalis was remanded in custody until his next appearance in court.



Ipswich Crown Court
Brandon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly: Ian West/PA Wire

Suffolk Live

Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Home players celebrate after scoring the winning goal at Cheltenham Town.

Cheltenham Town vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town let lead slip to lose at Cheltenham

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook at Cheltenham Town.

Cheltenham Town vs Ipswich Town

'A bit of sanity must prevail' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Kyle Edwards disappointed after losing at Cheltenham Town.

Cheltenham Town vs Ipswich Town | Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Cheltenham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon