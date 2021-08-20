Father-of-five denies murdering wife, whose body was found in country park pond
- Credit: Emily Thomson
A man accused of murdering his wife will stand trial in Ipswich next February.
Andrius Vengalis appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday morning.
The 46-year-old denied murdering Eglė Vengalienė, whose body was discovered in a pond at Brandon Country Park on the morning of Friday, April 9.
Andrius Vengalis first appeared in court on Tuesday, April 13, when prosecutors told magistrates that a preliminary post-mortem examination had indicated the most likely cause of death to be drowning.
The court previously heard that Vengalis was "married to the deceased and had five children".
At a subsequent hearing in April, Judge Martyn Levett had initially set a provisional trial date for January 11 next year.
On Friday, Judge Levett set a new date for a three-week trial to begin on February 14, 2022.
Vengalis was remanded in custody until his next appearance in court.