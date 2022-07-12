News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man died after partner supplied him with stolen morphine

Jane Hunt

Published: 2:58 PM July 12, 2022
Amber Batram will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A 31-year-old Suffolk woman who stole liquid morphine and supplied it to her partner who died partly as a result of taking it has been warned she could be jailed when she is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday ( July 12) was Amber Batram, of Elizabeth Way, Eye.

She pleaded guilty to stealing Oramorph on September 4 last year and supplying morphine, which is a class A drug,  to Paul Debono between September 2 and September 6 last year.

Adjourning sentence until the week commencing August 22 for a pre-sentence report, Judge Emma Peters warned Batram that she was facing a prison sentence and the issue was whether or not it could be suspended.

“You have pleaded guilty to stealing Oramorph and then supplying your partner who partly because of consumption of it died,” said the judge.

