Man drove 128 miles for fish and chips in lockdown
- Credit: Archant
A man who made a 128-mile round trip for fish and chips was among the latest to be fined for breaching lockdown rules.
The man had driven from Mildenhall to Scratby, near Great Yarmouth, to buy fish and chips.
He was among those fined by Norfolk police for breaching lockdown rules last weekend.
Police recently fined a woman who travelled from Colchester to Norwich to deliver a birthday present despite Covid-19 rules.
Under rules brought in on January 6, people can only leave home if they have a reasonable excuse, such as for once-a-day exercise, buying essentials or travelling to work if they cannot do so from home.
Police in Suffolk handed out more fines to Covid rulebreakers in the first week of January than during the entire second lockdown period.
Officers dished out 60 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) in the seven days to January 10, compared to 44 between November 5 and December 2, and just six in the preceding five months of relaxed restrictions.
