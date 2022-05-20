Man exposes himself to two women on Thorpeness beach

A man has exposed himself to two women on Thorpeness Beach - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man has indecently exposed himself to a pair of women on a path between Sizewell and Thorpeness beaches in Suffolk.

This incident occurred between 2.30pm and 3pm, on Wednesday, May 18.

The two women were walking along the Cliff Path footpath, which runs between Sizewell and Thorpeness, when an unknown man walked past them in the same direction, reportedly in a hurry.

After a short while, the man stopped, and appeared to be urinating, before walking away further.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the women saw the man standing naked among the sand dunes.

He approached the beach, then the women, but no words were exchanged.

A few moments later, he reappeared fully clothed behind them.

The man is described as white, aged in his 40s and approximately 5ft 9ins tall.

He has short wavy dark greying hair, and was wearing a white top, a black sports jacket, thin wire-rimmed glasses.

He was also carrying a small black rucksack.

Anyone who may have seen a man matching this description has been asked to contact the Leiston Safer Neighbourhood team, quoting crime reference 37/30773/22.

