Drunk man exposes himself to woman and touches her on the bottom
Published: 1:19 PM November 11, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A drunk man exposed himself to a woman and touched her bottom as she walked home from work.
The incident happened at about 4am on Friday, November 5, in Exning Road in Newmarket, Suffolk police said.
The woman, who was in her late 40s, was on her way home when she was stopped by a man who appeared intoxicated.
He asked the woman if she wanted to go to a party, but she avoided him.
The man then followed the woman and exposed himself before touching her on the bottom.
The woman was then pushed by the man, who pointed at her to follow him.
Any witnesses to the incident are urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/62434/21.
