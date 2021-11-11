News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Drunk man exposes himself to woman and touches her on the bottom

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:19 PM November 11, 2021
Braintree has surrered multiple burglaries and Essex Police are urging residents to stay vigilant Pi

The man exposed himself to the woman in Newmarket last Friday (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A drunk man exposed himself to a woman and touched her bottom as she walked home from work.

The incident happened at about 4am on Friday, November 5, in Exning Road in Newmarket, Suffolk police said.

The woman, who was in her late 40s, was on her way home when she was stopped by a man who appeared intoxicated.

He asked the woman if she wanted to go to a party, but she avoided him.

The man then followed the woman and exposed himself before touching her on the bottom.

The woman was then pushed by the man, who pointed at her to follow him.

Any witnesses to the incident are urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/62434/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwood training with U23s and transfer-listed by Ipswich Town
  2. 2 Town top Trophy group and set for home knockout tie after young Hammers are docked points
  3. 3 Female runner found unconscious after attempted sex attack
  1. 4 HGV driver arrested after driving the wrong way down the A12
  2. 5 Butcher specialising in native, rare breed meat opens on Suffolk high street
  3. 6 Motorist left without a tyre after driving 35 miles with puncture
  4. 7 Family overwhelmed with support after losing possessions in house fire
  5. 8 Officers praise 'incredibly brave' sex attack victim as enquiries continue
  6. 9 Former Suffolk fire chief dies after suffering from Covid
  7. 10 Man and woman died in Colchester A12 crash, police confirm
Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Developer Jaynic has sold a port of the Haverhill Business Park to housebuilder Taylor Wimpey

Commercial Property

Taylor Wimpey snaps up £10m Suffolk site after 'strong' competition

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
There are currently serve delays on the A12 after a single vehicle crash

A12 | Updated

Serious crash shuts A12 for nearly 8 hours

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott creates a chance at Portman Road

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town need penalties to progress

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Stuart Winney Orwell Bridge

Man who caused Orwell Bridge closure after jump threat is jailed

Jane Hunt

person