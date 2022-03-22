Man fined after CCTV records driver being struck by level crossing barrier

Video

A man has been fined for failing to stop at a red light after CCTV recorded him being struck by a level crossing barrier in Essex.

The incident happened at midday on November 29, 2021 when Paul Brandeth, 48, of Dedham Road, Boxted attempted to drive a skip lorry across Chitts Hill level crossing, despite the red signals indicating that the barriers were starting to lower.

Mr Brandeth appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 8, where he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

He was given nine points on his driving license and ordered to pay costs totalling £545.

Trains were stopped and cautioned whilst engineers attended the incident, causing significant delays to passengers and costing Network Rail a total of £5,175.

BTP Inspector Steve Webster said: “Had a train arrived moments sooner this incident could have potentially had life-threatening consequences for Brandreth, and for any other passengers and drivers on the line.

“Level crossings must be taken seriously, and I’m pleased to see that careless drivers are being punished for trying to beat the system and causing significant disruption to the network.

“Have a little patience and wait until it’s safe to cross – it really isn’t worth risking yours and others’ lives just to save a few minutes."