Man fined for going equipped for burglary in Woodbridge

Robert Higgins and Jimmy Barwick appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A drunken man has been fined for going equipped for burglary in Woodbridge with a chisel.

Police on patrol in Woodbridge followed Robert Higgins, 60, and Jimmy Barwick, 24, along Church Street after spotting the pair around 1am on May 22, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The officers heard voices coming from a property in Carmelite Place and then shouted at the men to stop.

Higgins was detained at the scene, and was found with a chisel/screwdriver-type implement, Charles Hannaford, prosecuting, told the court.

Higgins did comment in police interview and said he assumed Barwick knew the owners and did not know what he was going to do.

Higgins and Barwick both appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to face trial over attempted burglary charges on May 22.

However, Higgins was rearraigned on a charge of going equipped for burglary and pleaded guilty to the offence.

Prosecutors asked for two counts of attempted burglary for Higgins, at Carmelite Place and another property in Bredfield Street on the same date, to lie on file.

This means the charges may be reinstated at a later date but only with the approval of the trial judge or court of appeal.

On Wednesday the crown also asked for the Bredfield Street attempted burglary charge for Barwick, of Anni Healey Close, Woodbridge, to lie on file.

He previously pleaded guilty to the Carmelite Place burglary.

Higgins, of Bury Hill, Melton, who has 18 previous convictions for 33 offences, was "very drunk" at the time of the offence, Juliet Donovan, mitigating, told the court.

She said Higgins is a father-of-13 and was seeking help for his alcohol addiction from rehabilitation charity Turning Point.

She added that Higgins was receiving support from the congregation of St John's Church in Woodbridge.

Judge David Pugh said he was satisfied Higgins was getting help and fined him £200. The judge did not order him to pay court costs.

Benedict Peers, representing Barwick, asked Judge Pugh not to sentence his client as he has other matters at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Mr Peers also asked that those matters now be transferred to Ipswich Crown Court so Barwick can be sentenced for all offences.

Judge Pugh agreed and adjourned Barwick's sentence at Ipswich Crown Court to December 13.