Man wanted after failing to return to prison

Matthew Payne is wanted for failing to return to prison - Credit: Suffolk Police

A man is wanted for failing to return to Hollesley Bay prison near Woodbridge.

Matthew Payne, 36, was due to return to prison at 3.30pm today, April 12, after being released on temporary license.

As he failed to do so, police are appealing for help in locating him.

Payne is described as 5ft 6in, of medium build, with a beard and a shaven head.

He is serving an 11-year sentence for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

If members of the public see Payne or know of his whereabouts, they should not approach him.

Instead call police on 999 quoting CAD reference 326 of April 12, 2022.