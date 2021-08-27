News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in 80s has Rolex watch stolen by muggers

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:43 PM August 27, 2021   
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

The Rolex was stolen in Mill Lane in Barnham, west Suffolk

A man in his 80s had his Rolex watch stolen after he was forcibly grabbed by a woman in a village near Thetford.

The incident happened in Mill Lane in Barnham, west Suffolk, at some point between 3pm and 3.30pm on Saturday, August 21, Suffolk police said.

The man was approached near the bus stop by a woman, who claimed she was from Colombia and was looking for farm work.

She then forcibly grabbed the man by his arms and made attempts to search his pockets.

The man then pushed the woman away before she ran to the front passenger door of a small, dark-coloured car - believed to be a Fiat 500 or a Mini - which was waiting by the war memorial, at the junction with The Street.

The car drove off in the direction of Bury St Edmunds.

It was only after the car drove off when the man realised his silver Rolex watch had been stolen from his wrist.

The woman is described as 5ft 6ins tall, between 25 and 30 years old and with dark hair and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference 46213/21.

