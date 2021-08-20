News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two arrested after man assaulted in town centre

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:20 PM August 20, 2021   
A man in his 40s has been assaulted in a busy Colchester street, with police appealing for witnesses

A man was struck on the head in assault in Colchester, with two people being arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Police were called to Head Street at around 5.20pm on Thursday, August 19.

A cordon was in place while an investigation was carried out. 

Police are asking anyone with any information to come forward 

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "It was reported that the victim, a man in his 40s, and his partner had become involved in an argument with another man and woman and was then assaulted."

A woman, aged 40 and from Colchester, and a man from Kent aged 38, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH.

They are both in custody for questioning.

Anyone with any information or has any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage should come forward and quote the crime reference number 42/172958/21.


