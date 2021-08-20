Two arrested after man assaulted in town centre
- Credit: Tendring Trains and Busses Twitter
A man was struck on the head in assault in Colchester, with two people being arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
Police were called to Head Street at around 5.20pm on Thursday, August 19.
A cordon was in place while an investigation was carried out.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "It was reported that the victim, a man in his 40s, and his partner had become involved in an argument with another man and woman and was then assaulted."
A woman, aged 40 and from Colchester, and a man from Kent aged 38, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH.
They are both in custody for questioning.
Anyone with any information or has any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage should come forward and quote the crime reference number 42/172958/21.
Most Read
- 1 Person dies after being hit by train
- 2 Pub owners fined nearly £60k after worker falls through cellar hatch
- 3 Road safety plea after tragic death of Thomas, 21, in crash
- 4 Barclays to decide future of rural branches in Suffolk and Essex
- 5 Ed Sheeran's Suffolk estate among UK's most-viewed celebrity homes
- 6 Man in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by car on A1017
- 7 Crashes at 'blackspot' A12 junction shows 'something needs to be done'
- 8 Air ambulance lands on beach amid medical incident
- 9 Edmundson debut close, but mystery player out with sickness
- 10 Cook discusses Scott Fraser's role in side ahead of MK Dons reunion