Man in 4x4 attempts to steal caravan from driveway at west Suffolk home

Aspal Lane in Beck Row where a person attempted to steal a caravan - Credit: Google Maps

A man in a 4x4 vehicle attempted to steal a caravan from a driveway at a west Suffolk home.

The incident happened in Aspal Lane in Beck Row between 1.43am and 2.57am on Monday, April 11.

A caravan was parked on the driveway of a residential property with a metal post concreted into the ground as well as a vehicle parked in front of it.

The post was dug out of the ground, along with the large concrete base, and discarded nearby, according to police.

The offender arrived at the address in a 4x4 type vehicle with the lights off and remained at the address digging the post out for around an hour, before leaving the property in the vehicle without the caravan.

The offender is described as male, about 5ft 9 inches tall, aged in his early 30s, with dark hair.

He was wearing a hoody and jeans, Suffolk police said.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/21518/22.

