Man brandished meat cleaver and exposed himself in Bury St Edmunds
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A man brandishing a meat cleaver exposed himself to two people after threatening them in Bury St Edmunds town centre.
The incident happened in the vicinity of Risbygate Street and School Yard between 4.30pm and 4.40pm on Monday, Suffolk police said.
A man was reported to have made threats towards another man and a woman whilst holding a meat cleaver.
He then exposed himself after making the threats.
Police were called and subsequently arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.
He was further arrested on suspicion of affray and exposure after he was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.
The man has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
Police believe there were several members of the public in the area at the time of the incident and have urged witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 67556/21.