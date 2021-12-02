News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man brandished meat cleaver and exposed himself in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:22 PM December 2, 2021
The incident happened in Bury St Edmunds town centre, Suffolk police said

The incident happened in Bury St Edmunds town centre, Suffolk police said - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man brandishing a meat cleaver exposed himself to two people after threatening them in Bury St Edmunds town centre.

The incident happened in the vicinity of Risbygate Street and School Yard between 4.30pm and 4.40pm on Monday, Suffolk police said.

A man was reported to have made threats towards another man and a woman whilst holding a meat cleaver.

He then exposed himself after making the threats.

Police were called and subsequently arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

He was further arrested on suspicion of affray and exposure after he was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

The man has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Most Read

  1. 1 Burglar jailed for break-in at Stowmarket dental practice
  2. 2 Parish council concerned about plans for new A14 service station
  3. 3 13 years behind bars for man who killed a dad out celebrating with family
  1. 4 Uproar as plans put in to turn Suffolk pub into vets
  2. 5 'Lads have different levels of where they are' - Cook on Norwood and Barry
  3. 6 New farm shop and cafe opens in Suffolk countryside
  4. 7 Further case of Omicron Covid variant detected in East Anglia
  5. 8 Rail services affected after person hit by train
  6. 9 Death of Sophie Riley was misadventure, inquest jury concludes
  7. 10 East Suffolk Council to form new company to deliver services after Norse contract ends

Police believe there were several members of the public in the area at the time of the incident and have urged witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 67556/21.

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex has been placed under harsher coronavirus restrictions (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Case of new Omicron Covid variant identified in Norfolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson in action against Arsenal U21s.

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town out of Trophy after shootout loss

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
An artist illustration featured in the Mildenhall masterplan

Suffolk County Council

Under-used council land to become sites for 3,000 homes

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Snow in Christchurch Park,

Weather warning issued as Suffolk could see snow fall tomorrow

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon