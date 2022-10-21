Man in critical condition after being found in Suffolk car park

The man was found in the area of the multi storey car park in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Gregg Brown

A man is currently in a critical condition after being found in a car park in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers are appealing for help from members of the public to establish the circumstances as to how a man sustained the head injury.

The 47-year-old man was found in an area of the multi storey car park at Parkway on Sunday, October 16 with a head injury.

He was first taken to West Suffolk Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital where he currently remains in a critical but stable condition.

In a separate incident, police believe the victim was also involved in a crash where he was a pedestrian and got involved in an altercation with the driver on Tayfen Road earlier in October.

Officers are exploring links to this incident.

The victim refused medical treatment at the time and police understand that the driver may be unaware of any injury caused despite stopping to check on the man's welfare.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers have looked at CCTV footage in the area, however, at this stage police have not established any further suspicious circumstances in terms of the cause of the injury.

Anyone who has any information as how the man sustained the head injury is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds Police, quoting crime number 37/66798/22.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We are specifically trying to identify the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision or any witness to that incident."



