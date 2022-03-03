News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Van driver indecently exposes himself to woman in Woodbridge town centre

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:12 PM March 3, 2022
Woodbridge lorry drivers route. The Market Hill / Theatre Street.

The incident happened in Theatre Street, Woodbridge - Credit: Phil Morley

A van driver indecently exposed himself to a woman in Woodbridge town centre.

The incident happened in Theatre Street in at about 5.20pm on Wednesday.

The victim, who is in her 20s, looked into a small white van to see a white middle aged man conducting an indecent act. 

A few moments later, she noticed the same small white van driving towards her. 

The van slowed down as it approached the woman, with the man still conducting the indecent act. 

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/12856/22. 

person