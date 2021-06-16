Published: 7:59 AM June 16, 2021

A man was injured in his home in Clacton after four intruders threatened him with a knife.

Police are appealing for information following the aggravated burglary in Alton Road, which happened just before 10.45pm on Monday, June 14.

Four white men with northern accents forced entry to the property, assaulted the man and threatened him with a knife. At this stage, police do not believe that anything was taken.

At least one of the men is then believed to have headed in the direction of the police station.

The first man is described as being of a stocky build, and wearing a white-and-blue polo neck striped T-shirt. He is also believed to have been wearing jeans.

The second man is believed to have been wearing a black bomber-style coat, while the third and fourth men are also believed to have been wearing black bomber jackets.

Police are asking anyone in the local area to check their dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage.

Anyone who lives nearby and heard or saw anything suspicious is also asked to get in touch.

You can submit evidence on the Essex Police website or call 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/114330/21, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.