News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man jailed after knocking down war veteran while disqualified from driving

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:15 PM October 11, 2021   
 Ricardas Prismantas has been given a one year prison sentence after he knocked over a war veteran

Ricardas Prismantas has been given a one year prison sentence after he knocked over a war veteran - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A driver who knocked down a Second World War veteran near Newmarket and fled the country after he died of his injuries has been handed a one year prison sentence. 

Ricardas Prismantas, 54, struck 95-year-old Alonzo Smart at low speed as he pushed a shopping trolley across Carter Street, in Fordham, at around 8.45am on December 2, 2019.

Mr Smart was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and rib fractures but was later discharged to a rehabilitation centre. 

Prismantas spoke to officers at the scene where he told them he "didn't notice" Mr Smart crossing the road and had been driving his van at around 10mph. 

He was arrested on suspicion of careless driving and driving while disqualified. 

Further checks revealed he was driving while uninsured and disqualified, with his disqualification due to end that month.

One week after the collision, Prismantas admitted to the offences and was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 18 months at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court.

Most Read

  1. 1 Orwell Bridge reopens as emergency services respond to incident
  2. 2 Police cordon off woodland near beach
  3. 3 Former Town owner Marcus Evans linked with takeover of Championship club
  1. 4 Campaigners seek help to buy much-loved pub and save it from bulldozers
  2. 5 Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell
  3. 6 Peggy, 94, knits 'Bobby Buddies' to help children in distress
  4. 7 Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway
  5. 8 Meet the Yoxman: A towering giant of Suffolk's past
  6. 9 Man suffers broken jaw and nose in 'nasty' town centre attack
  7. 10 WATCH: Before and after drone footage of high school being demolished

However, on Christmas Day 2019 Mr Smart was re-admitted to hospital and later died January 2, 2020.

A doctor noted his cause of death as bronchopneumonia due to his multiple injuries caused by the collision.

Prismantas, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, was charged by post with causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, causing death by driving while disqualified and causing death by driving while uninsured.

After it emerged that he had left the country, a European Arrest Warrant was issued.

He was arrested in Lithuania and pleaded guilty at Cambridge Crown Court on August 20 after being extradited back to the UK.

He was sentenced at the same court on Friday, October 8 where he was also disqualified from driving for 18 months. 

Victim impact statements read out in court, revealed Mr Smart served in the Second World War as a paratrooper fighting in Europe and taking part in the liberation of Singapore. After the war he served in Palestine and Malaysia. 

A statement from his friends also described how they had shown him the safest place to cross the road as he enjoyed his little bit of independence in doing his morning shopping — the only task he did on his own.

In mitigation, Archangelo Power said the collision was a “terrible and tragic” accident caused by a momentary lapse of concentration.

He said Prismantas had been left “crushed” by the collision which cost an “elderly and much-loved local serviceman” his life, and added that he was genuinely remorseful.

He also added that Prismantas was eager to return to Lithuania as he was the only one to care for his 82-year-old mother.

Suffolk Live
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk farm manager Edward Vipond has been crowned the 2021 'Farmer of the Year' at the national Farmers Weekly Awards

Farming

Suffolk farmer is named the best in the country

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Former Suffolk police officer Daniel Jackson would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned. Stock Pic

Suffolk Live

Glass shards found glued to swings in children's play park

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Lorena Wiebes wins Stage five of the AJ Bell Women's Tour in Clacton (SWpix)

Women's Tour arrives in Suffolk today - here are the key times and road...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Local people of Leiston angry after their highstreet car park has been down sized PICTURE: CHARLOTT

East Suffolk Council

Anger over 'shrinking' of town centre car park

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon