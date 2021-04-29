Man jailed for 16 weeks for burglary in Haverhill
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
A 37-year-old man from Haverhill has been jailed for 16 weeks for burglary.
Wayne, Read, of Dalham Place appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday, Wednesday, April 28 and pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and for being in breach of a community order.
It follows an incident on Monday, April 26 when a property was broken into and jewellery was disturbed, but not taken. CCTV captured a male walking towards the property and Read was identified as a former occupant.
Officers from the Haverhill Safer Neighbourhood team arrested Read the next day, in connection with the incident and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning. where he was later charged.
Earlier in the year on January 11, Read appeared at Ipswich Magistrates' after a spate of theft from vehicle-related incidents in Haverhill where he was sentenced to a 12-month community order.
Because he was in breach of this order, Read was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment and ordered to pay £128 in compensation.
