'Jekyll and Hyde' man jailed for attack on ex-partner

A man who attacked his ex-partner in a drink and drug-fuelled rage after returning from the pub has been jailed for 18 months.

Dean Manning, 33, had been drinking and using cannabis and crack cocaine when he assaulted the victim at her home in Bury St Edmunds.

Manning was invited to the address by the victim on February 11 this year, despite a restraining order being in place following a previous assault on her, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He asked his ex-partner for her bank card and she gave it to him, and there was some contact during the evening, Jamie Sawyer, prosecuting, told the court.

When Manning returned from the pub, the victim asked him about the money spent on the card, which was around £50, Mr Sawyer said.

Manning then "went mental" and grabbed the victim by the neck with both hands and started to strangle her, the court heard.

He smashed the television, mirrors and a glass table, and the victim tried to escape.

But Manning pulled her back before slapping and punching her to the face.

The victim then fled and was able to get to a neighbour's house, and the police were called.

Following the arrest, Manning was found to have a small amount of cannabis on him.

The victim suffered bruising, and swelling to her face, and is still only eating soft foods due to her throat being sore, the court heard.

In a victim impact statement, she described Manning as a "Jekyll and Hyde character" who could be so nice but also "a monster".

Manning, of no fixed address in Bury St Edmunds, who had 31 previous convictions for 65 offences, was previously sentenced to 23 weeks in custody for assaulting the same victim in May 2021.

He previously pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, criminal damage, possession of cannabis and breaching a restraining order.

Rob Pollington, for Manning, said his client was "very remorseful" for what he had done, and wants to remain "away from the courts".

Sentencing him on Monday, Recorder Gabrielle Posner told Manning his criminal record was "an appalling one".

She added that the incident must have been "very shocking and very upsetting" for the victim.

Manning was jailed for 18 months, and must serve half in custody before his release on licence.