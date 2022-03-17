Man who attacked victim in his own home is jailed

David Thompson was jailed for 22 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

A 45-year-old man who attacked a victim in his own home in north Suffolk has been jailed.

David Thompson and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, attacked the victim at his five-bed home in Lowestoft on December 19, 2021, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Thompson and the teenager were known to the victim, the court heard.

Simon Gladwell, prosecuting, said the victim was watching television after his partner had gone to bed.

He didn't hear the door open but went into the kitchen and Thompson and the teenager were there, Mr Gladwell said.

The 17-year-old started punching him, and then Thompson also got involved in striking the victim to the side of the head.

The man said it "felt like 400 punches" and at one point, the pair were hanging off his back, the court heard.

The victim said he had his "head down and his hands up" to protect himself and threw punches back in self-defence.

Thompson and the teenager were both swearing at the victim, although he could not be sure what they were saying, Mr Gladwell said.

However, he did hear Thompson tell the 17-year-old to "get the knife" at one point, the court heard.

The victim eventually managed to leave the house, and went to a neighbour's house and the police were called.

The victim suffered a nasal bone fracture in the incident, the court heard.

In a victim impact statement, which was read to the court by Mr Gladwell, the man said the attack left him with "nasty physical injuries" which required hospital treatment.

He said he was now unable to relax and is looking to move away from Lowestoft.

The court heard that Thompson, of Lilac Drive, Lowestoft, had 33 previous convictions for 56 offences.

He previously pleaded guilty to a section 20 grievous bodily harm offence, and the conviction also put him in breach of a suspended sentence.

The teenager will be sentenced for his involvement on April 1, Mr Gladwell told the court.

Matthew McNiff, for Thompson, said his client went to support the young man but "it all exploded".

Sentencing on Wednesday, Recorder Gabrielle Posner said it was an "unprovoked and sustained attack on a man in his own home".

Recorder Posner sentenced Thompson to 20 months' imprisonment for the GBH, and eight weeks for breaching his suspended sentence to be served consecutively.

She also imposed a five-year restraining order.