Published: 4:45 PM December 10, 2020 Updated: 5:36 PM December 10, 2020

A drug addict who attacked a man he believed had supplied drugs to a woman who died from an overdose with a machete has been jailed for 34 months.

Jimmy Roberts went to a house in Suffolk Road, Sudbury, armed with the rusty machete which had a 10-inch blade and used it to inflict a 10cm cut to Martin Andrews’ head and bruising to his legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Following his arrest, Roberts claimed that Mr Andrews had sold methadone to a woman called “Tracy” who had died from an overdose.

The court heard that on the day in question Roberts was also worried that Mr Andrews might supply drugs to a woman at the house who had serious health problems and had recently been released from hospital.

Roberts, 38, of Grenville Road, Sudbury, admitted unlawfully wounding Mr Andrews and possession of a knife in Suffolk Road, Sudbury, on May 2.

Sentencing him, Judge Emma Peters described the attack on Mr Andrews as “sustained and repeated”.

She said Roberts had gone to the flat in Suffolk Road because he was worried the victim of the attack might supply drugs to the woman who lived there.

She said it was also his belief he’d been involved in the supply of drugs to a woman called “Tracy” who had died.

John Farmer, prosecuting, said that when Roberts arrived at the flat in Suffolk Road the woman who lived there said he wasn’t welcome but he had ignored her.

During the violence that followed Roberts had swung the machete in a downward chopping motion at Mr Andrews’ head and had then used it to inflict bruises to his legs.

Steven Dyble for Roberts said his client accepted taking a machete to the property.

He said Roberts had had a relationship with the woman who lived at the premises and spent several nights a week there.

He said the woman had a serious heart condition and had been released from hospital shortly before the attack on Mr Andrews.

Roberts knew she’d decided to stop using drugs but this resolve hadn’t lasted long and he had gone to Suffolk Road on the day in question because he feared that Mr Andrews was going to supply her with drugs.