Man jailed for trying to cash fake cheque for £3,600

A "prolific" offender who walked into a bank in Sudbury and tried to cash a fake cheque with a fraudulent driving licence has been jailed.

Lakis Lazardis, who has 42 previous convictions for 65 offences, attempted to cash the fraudulent cheque for £3,600 on June 5, 2020, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Lazardis 42, also presented a fake driving licence, in the name of a man who does exist, to staff as part of his attempt to cash the cheque at the Sudbury bank, the court heard.

Lazardis, of Holmes Road, London, appeared for sentence on Wednesday for fraud by false representation, and two further counts of possessing an article for use in fraud.

The court heard that Lazardis has a drug addiction and many of his previous convictions, which include shoplifting, burglary and fraud, related to his issues with drugs.

The court was told Lazardis met some men who offered him the opportunity to make some quick cash.

He was given documents to take into banks to cash cheques, and was getting a 25% cut for his part in the crime.

He got involved knowing what he was doing, the court heard.

Judge Martyn Levett said using the fake driving licence was particularly serious as it could have been used a number of times and the name belonged to a genuine person.

He said half of Lazardis' previous convictions involved dishonesty offences and there was some degree of planning and sophistication to this offence.

Lazardis is also facing a hearing at Harrow Crown Court on July 7 for breaching a suspended sentence order.

Judge Levett jailed Lazardis for 20 months, and he will have to serve half of that sentence in custody before his release on licence.

He also ordered forfeiture and destruction of the fake cheque and driving licence.

Judge Levett told Lazardis: "It's time to sit back and see if you want to change while you are in prison."

The judge added that although rehabilitation for Lazardis' "long-standing drug addiction" would not be straight forward, he hoped he would be able to get the help required.