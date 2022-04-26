Breaking
Man killed and woman in critical condition after double stabbing
- Credit: PA
A man has died and a woman is in critical condition following a double stabbing in Bury St Edmunds.
A 38-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police were called at 3pm on Tuesday afternoon (April 26) to reports of a stabbing at Harland Court, off Station Hill.
Officers were immediately sent to the area and found the victims with stab wounds in a flat.
A 40-year-old man died at the scene shortly after, and a woman, also in her 40s, is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
Just after 3.30pm, a 38-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was detained by police in the vicinity of St John’s Street in connection with the incident and he was arrested on suspicion of murder.
He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Most Read
- 1 New Netflix film with Hollywood stars set to be shot in Suffolk
- 2 Lidl reveals three Suffolk towns where it wants to set up new stores
- 3 The Ipswich Town contract debate: Who should stay and who should go?
- 4 Plans for five homes on agricultural land in Suffolk village revealed
- 5 Work starts on A14 business park which could create 3,000 jobs
- 6 Suffolk seaside hotel named among the best in the country
- 7 Firefighters remain on scene of thatched roof blaze as road still closed
- 8 Part of A14 closed after car ends up on roof following crash
- 9 Man arrested after driver in his 40s killed in A134 crash
- 10 Ex-Town player's health scare sparks awareness message over PSA tests
Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to the attack and would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Harland Court between 2pm and 3pm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, quoting reference: CAD 240 of April 26. Call 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org