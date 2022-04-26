Man killed and woman in critical condition after double stabbing

Breaking

A man has died and a woman is in critical condition following a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: PA

A man has died and a woman is in critical condition following a double stabbing in Bury St Edmunds.

A 38-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were called at 3pm on Tuesday afternoon (April 26) to reports of a stabbing at Harland Court, off Station Hill.

Officers were immediately sent to the area and found the victims with stab wounds in a flat.

A 40-year-old man died at the scene shortly after, and a woman, also in her 40s, is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Just after 3.30pm, a 38-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was detained by police in the vicinity of St John’s Street in connection with the incident and he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to the attack and would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Harland Court between 2pm and 3pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, quoting reference: CAD 240 of April 26. Call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org



