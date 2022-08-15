Man makes lewd remarks to woman in village near Sudbury

Police are still looking for the car Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

A woman was left in distress after a man made lewd remarks to her in a village near Sudbury.

The incident happened in Water Meadows, Long Melford, at about 8.30am on Tuesday, August 9, Suffolk police said.

According to Suffolk police, a man approached the woman and made lewd remarks to her, causing the victim to be alarmed and distressed.

The suspect is described as being of Asian appearance, about 50 years old, with black hair, brown eyes, clean shaven, and wearing an orange T-shirt, long grey shorts, white socks and black trainers.

Anyone who has any information, images or footage in relation to the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/52313/22.