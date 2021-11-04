Man out of intensive care after group alleyway attack
A 43-year-old man is out of intensive care after being attacked by a group of men in Haverhill.
The victim was attacked in an alleyway off Camps Road between 9pm on Tuesday, October 26 and 1.30am on Wednesday, October 27.
The man left the Bull Public House and turned right onto Camps Road before walking down an alleyway running from Camps Road to the St Nicholas Hospice at Lower Downs Slade.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The victim was then attacked by approximately seven males and kicked."
He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital intensive care unit for treatment.
The spokesman has since confirmed that the man is out of intensive care and still in hospital receiving treatment.
The added: "Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests made."
Anyone who witnessed the incident or heard or saw any suspicious behaviour should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime number 37/60222/21.