News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man out of intensive care after group alleyway attack

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:03 PM November 4, 2021
Updated: 5:04 PM November 4, 2021
Suffolk police officer

A man is out of intensive care after an assault in Haverhill - Credit: Archant

A 43-year-old man is out of intensive care after being attacked by a group of men in Haverhill. 

The victim was attacked in an alleyway off Camps Road between 9pm on Tuesday, October 26 and 1.30am on Wednesday, October 27. 

The man left the Bull Public House and turned right onto Camps Road before walking down an alleyway running from Camps Road to the St Nicholas Hospice at Lower Downs Slade.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The victim was then attacked by approximately seven males and kicked."

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital intensive care unit for treatment. 

You may also want to watch:

The spokesman has since confirmed that the man is out of intensive care and still in hospital receiving treatment. 

The added: "Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests made."

Most Read

  1. 1 Slowest A road in Suffolk revealed
  2. 2 East Suffolk village pub creates community cafe and shop hub
  3. 3 'He transformed our lives' - Superheroes assemble in send off to Alexander
  1. 4 Illuminated Garden Trail to turn Suffolk estate into winter wonderland
  2. 5 Ainsworth: 'We were well and truly beaten... Ipswich will be up there'
  3. 6 'We are different on the outside and inside': New coffee shop unveiled
  4. 7 Mark Heath: Why Cook must stick with his winning Town team in the FA Cup
  5. 8 Police called to Bury St Edmunds town centre over safety concerns
  6. 9 Ice rink to open in garden of South Suffolk pub
  7. 10 Four Suffolk MPs defy government over controversial standards reform

Anyone who witnessed the incident or heard or saw any suspicious behaviour should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime number 37/60222/21.

Haverhill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The River Cruise Restaurants crew in the lady florence, orford, suffolk, with their good food award

Suffolk riverboat wins prestigious Good Food Award

Timothy Bradford

person
Ipswich team dreams at Adams Park against Wycombe.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town hit four to end Wycombe home dominance

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Jacob Talbot-Lummis

Ipswich Crown Court

Teen who shot friend in face in Kesgrave pictured for first time

Jane Hunt

person