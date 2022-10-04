Man suffers serious injuries after being hit by Range Rover

Emergency services were called to a crash on St John's Road in Clacton - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 20s has suffered serious injuries after being hit after a Range Rover and BMW crashed in Clacton.

Emergency services were called to a crash outside Pistols pub on St John's Road at about 8pm on Thursday, September 29.

It was reported to Essex Police that a black Range Rover and a white BMW were involved in the crash.

The Range Rover then collided with a man in his 20s who sustained serious injuries.

A spokesman for Essex Police said two men have been arrested.

A 25 year-old from Mistley has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and attempted GBH with intent.

A 31 year-old from Clacton has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.

They have both since been released on bail until October 24.

Essex Police are now asking anyone with any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the crash is being asked to contact them quoting the crime reference number 42/247609/22.



