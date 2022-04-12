Police look to speak to man after dog walker injured after attack

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident - Credit: Suffolk police

A man has been left with injuries to his chin after being punched following an altercation on a dog walk near Bury St Edmunds.

Police would like to speak with a man in connection with an incident of theft, actual bodily harm and criminal damage, which happened at about 4.45pm in Fen Road, Pakenham, on Saturday, March 26.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the male victim, who is aged in his 50s, and the suspect were out walking their dogs.

The suspect expressed concern that the victim didn’t have his dog on lead and proceeded to be verbally abusive to the victim’s sister.

The victim then intervened and was punched, causing an injury to his chin.

The victim and suspect then had a scuffle, with the suspect removing the victim's phone from his rear pocket – damaging it in the process.

The man has been described as white, thought to be in his early 20s, about 5ft 9ins with fairly short brownish hair and appeared to be unshaven.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black North Face T-shirt, blue denim jeans and white trainers.

Anyone who knows who was responsible or saw the incident should contact Bury St Edmunds police, quoting crime reference number 37/18115/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

