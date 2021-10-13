Man found with serious head injuries has regained consciousness

Published: 6:00 AM October 13, 2021

A man in his 50s who was found unconscious in a Newmarket road in August has regained consciousness and left hospital, a court has heard.

Police were called to reports that a man was lying unconscious half in the road and half on the pavement in Park Lane just after midnight on Sunday, August 22.

The man had suffered serious head injuries as a result of an alleged attack and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday (October 12) at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court for two men who were arrested in connection with the incident, prosecutor Stephen Rose said the victim had recently regained consciousness and had left hospital.

Before the court are Nicholas Carter, 31, of Waterloo Close, Newmarket and Joshua Durrant, 28, of Barksways, Burwell. They are charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

No pleas were taken from the defendants on Tuesday and the case was adjourned to November 11 for legal argument to be heard in the case of Carter and a provisional trial date was set for January 17 next year.