East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man arrested after cannabis farm discovered released

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:44 PM June 30, 2022
A suspected cannabis factory has been found at a home in Sussex Road

A suspected cannabis factory has been found at a home in Sussex Road - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been released under investigation after a cannabis factory was discovered in west Suffolk.

The discovery was made on Tuesday at an address in Sussex Road, Bury St Edmunds.

At the property, an estimated 30 to 50 plants were seized.

One man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and cultivation of cannabis.

An amount of cash and of suspected class A drugs were also seized.

The man, who was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning, has been released under investigation.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said enquiries were continuing. 

