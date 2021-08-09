Man bailed after death of woman in Newmarket
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A 50-year old man arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Newmarket has been released on bail - with another man remaining in custody.
Officers were called just after 10.10pm on Saturday, August 7 to a property in New Cheveley Road.
An ambulance attended the scene but a woman, aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead a short time later.
A cordon remains in place while an investigation into the circumstances continues.
Early enquiries lead detectives to believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no wider threat to the community.
Shortly after the incident, police arrested two men from Newmarket - one aged 57 and another aged 50 - on suspicion of murder.
The 50-year-old man has now been bailed to returned to police on September 1.
Members of the community spoke yesterday out about the sadness of the incident.
Any witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident, is asked to contact the joint major investigation team at Suffolk police, quoting incident number 37/43271/21.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 fully reopens
- 2 7 of the best restaurants in Suffolk picked by readers
- 3 Man taken to hospital following Sudbury assault
- 4 Motorists stuck on A14 after Orwell Bridge closure 'started walking dogs'
- 5 'We would've loved to have kept him' - Pompey boss Cowley on Jacobs
- 6 Your second chance to see Red Arrows this weekend
- 7 Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk this weekend
- 8 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-2 draw with Morecambe
- 9 Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof
- 10 Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 30s dies