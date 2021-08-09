Man bailed after death of woman in Newmarket

Published: 9:28 AM August 9, 2021 Updated: 9:31 AM August 9, 2021

A 50-year-old man has been released on bail after a woman in her 30s died in Newmarket - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A 50-year old man arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Newmarket has been released on bail - with another man remaining in custody.

Officers were called just after 10.10pm on Saturday, August 7 to a property in New Cheveley Road.

An ambulance attended the scene but a woman, aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead a short time later.

A cordon remains in place while an investigation into the circumstances continues.

Early enquiries lead detectives to believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no wider threat to the community.

Shortly after the incident, police arrested two men from Newmarket - one aged 57 and another aged 50 - on suspicion of murder.

The 50-year-old man has now been bailed to returned to police on September 1.

Members of the community spoke yesterday out about the sadness of the incident.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident, is asked to contact the joint major investigation team at Suffolk police, quoting incident number 37/43271/21.



