Man released on bail in Bury St Edmunds murder investigation

A man has been released on bail in connection with a murder investigation in Bury St Edmunds.

It comes after police were called at 3pm on Tuesday, April 26, following reports of a suspected stabbing at a car park in Harland Court, off Station Hill.

Officers attended the scene and located a man and a woman within a flat who had both sustained stab wounds.

The man was declared dead shortly after officers arrived.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the incident and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has now been released on bail until Sunday, May 22, pending further enquiries.

A 17-year-old boy from Ipswich was also arrested on suspicion of murder. However, he has been released from custody with no further action to be taken against him.

Police believe the parties involved were all known to one another.

Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, the victim has been identified as Karl Skoulding, 43, from Bury St Edmunds.

A Home Office post-mortem examination established multiple stab wounds to have caused Mr Skoulding’s death.

The female victim – aged in her 40s – remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Detectives continue to appeal for any witnesses to the attack and would like to hear from anyone who was in the Harland Court area between 2pm and 3pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team quoting reference number 37/24952/22, by calling 101 or using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/getForms/363721O03-PO1/363721O03-PF1

Alternatively, those with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.