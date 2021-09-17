News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man still in hospital more than three weeks after late night attack

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:29 AM September 17, 2021    Updated: 11:54 AM September 17, 2021
A man is in hospital after being found with serious head injuries in Newmarket

A man in his 50s remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital more than three weeks after an attack - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 50s who was found unconscious in a Newmarket road remains in hospital more than three weeks after he was attacked. 

Police were called to reports that a man was lying unconscious half in the road and half on the pavement in Park Lane just after midnight on Sunday, August 22. 

The man sustained serious head injuries as a result of an attack and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment. He is still at the hospital in a critical but stable condition. 

Police arrested two men in connection with the incident on Tuesday, August 24. 

Nicholas Carter, 31, of Waterloo Close, Newmarket and Joshua Durrant, 28, of Barksways, Burwell were charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They were due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 26.

Magistrates sent the case to Ipswich Crown Court, where they are expected to appear on Thursday, September 29.

A 40-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday, August 22 in connection with the incident has been released and will face no further action. 

