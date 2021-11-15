News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man accused of robbery with imitation pistol at Bury shop

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM November 15, 2021
A man attempted to rob the Spar store in St Olaves Precinct, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The robbery was alleged to have taken place at the Spar store - Credit: Archant

A man has been remanded in custody after being accused of robbing a Bury St Edmunds shop with an imitation pistol. 

Daniel Palmer, 39, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court today to face charges of robbery and having an imitation firearm to commit the offence on Friday, November 12. 

The charges are indictable only, which means they must be heard at the crown court. 

It is alleged that Palmer, of Boby Road, Bury St Edmunds, robbed the Spar store at St Olaves Precinct in Bury of a bottle of wine worth £6.29. 

He is also accused of having an imitation firearm to commit the alleged robbery. 

Palmer, who appeared via video link from Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, was remanded in custody by magistrates. 

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 13 for his plea and trial preparation hearing. 



Suffolk Magistrates Court
Bury St Edmunds News

