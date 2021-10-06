Man in balaclava stole large amount of cash from mid Suffolk post office

Published: 1:54 PM October 6, 2021

The robbery took place at the Rattlesden village shop - Credit: Google Maps

A man wearing a balaclava and carrying a crowbar stole a large quantity of cash from Rattlesden post office.

The robbery took place at the village shop in St Nicholas Close at approximately 2.40pm yesterday, Tuesday, October 5.

A man entered the shop wearing a balaclava and carrying a crowbar and asked where the post office was.

After he was told, he demanded the staff member opened the shop till, from which he stole a quantity of cash.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins in height, of medium build and wearing a grey or blue hoody, dark coloured jogging bottoms and a full-face balaclava.

Anyone with information, or those who were driving through the village between 2:30pm and 3pm and may have dash cam footage of a suspicious individual or vehicle, should contact West CID quoting crime reference 37/55593/21.



