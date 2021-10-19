Man, 29, went on criminal damage spree in Cockfield

Published: 5:30 AM October 19, 2021

Chaz Thacker has been recalled to prison following the incidents in Cockfield - Credit: Suffolk police

A man who went on a criminal damage spree in a west Suffolk village and broke windows of cars and houses has been sent back to prison.

Chaz Thacker, 29, damaged a number of vehicles in the car park of Cockfield Primary School on October 11 before breaking the windows of properties in the village near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.

Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, said police received a number of calls about Thacker around 8.40am when was seen damaging two Vauxhall Astras, two Mercedes vehicles, and a Renault Clio in the primary school car park.

Thacker left the car park and was seen walking up Church Lane alongside a Kia Sportage, and threw a stone through the back window of the SUV, causing it to smash.

There were two young children in the back of the vehicle, who were caused significant distress by the incident, Mr Ablett said.

At 8.45am, a witness heard a loud noise and noticed that a brick had been thrown through the windscreen of a Peugeot, the court heard.

Thacker was then seen walking near Cockfield Hall Farm before a further altercation at 11.30am.

A man heard his wife talking to someone on his driveway and looked out to see Thacker, Mr Ablett said.

The husband went out to speak with him and could see Thacker had a white coffee mug in his hand - which had been left outside as the man had decorators working at his home.

Thacker threw the cup at the man, who managed to avoid being struck by it, and it shattered, the court heard.

Thacker then picked up some gravel and threw it at the man's house, causing three window panes to crack, before picking up another rock and throwing it at the painter's van.

This also caused a dent in the back door, Mr Ablett added.

Thacker then threw another rock through the window of an outbuilding nearby before being arrested at 11.45am.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday, Thacker, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 10 criminal damage charges and one count of common assault.

The court heard that Thacker has been recalled to prison after being sentenced to 18 months' custody in January.

Claire Lockwood, mitigating, said her client could not remember everything about the incidents and added his mental health has been deteriorating.

Magistrates handed Thacker 14 days' custody for the criminal damage offences and ordered him to pay £50 compensation to the driver of the Kia Sportage and to the victim of the assault.