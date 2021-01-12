Man sentenced for tampering with cars

Published: 10:01 AM January 12, 2021

A man has been convicted of tampering with cars in Haverhill after admitting the offences before magistrates.

Wayne Read, 37, of Fritton Court, Haverhill, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich yesterday and pleaded guilty to three counts of interfering with a motor vehicle.

Police said there were three reports of a BMW, a VW Golf, and a white Ford estate being tampered with in the town on Saturday night.

Read was subsequently arrested by officers and charged on Saturday.

Suffolk police said the arrest followed a spate of theft from vehicles in Haverhill.

Read was sentenced to a 12-month community order by magistrates and must also complete up to 15 days Rehabilitation Activity days.

He was also ordered to pay a fine of £95.