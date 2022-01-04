Man slashed in the face while jogging in Bury St Edmunds

The man was attacked in Mount Road in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital after being slashed in the face while out running in Bury St Edmunds.

The attack happened in the Natterers Wood area, near Mount Road on the Moreton Hall estate, at about 4.45pm on Monday.

The victim was involved in an altercation with another man who was walking a dog.

He attacked the victim by slashing him with unknown weapon, causing a laceration above eye that needed treatment at hospital.

The suspect is described as wearing a light blue hooded top, black jeans or jogging bottoms, black woollen gloves and a black snood wrapped over his mouth and nose.

He was about 5ft 10ins tall and the dog was described as like a black and white Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/493/22.

