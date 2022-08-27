Police launch investigation after man stabbed in leg

Police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed in the leg.

The incident happened at about 10.15pm on Friday, August 26, in Queensland Crescent, Chelmsford.

According to Essex Police, a man reported that as he was walking, he jumped out of the way of a car he believed was driving towards him at the junction with Albany Close.

Shortly after, the car collided with a fence in nearby Hobart Close.

The occupants exited the car and the victim, a man in his 30s, was stabbed in the leg.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where his injury was described as non-life threatening.

Detective Chief Inspector Nathan Hutchinson, leading the investigation, said: “Officers responded quickly to reports of this incident and to ensure the victim received help.

“We’ve already carried out a number of enquiries and spoken to residents but we’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information that can help our investigation.

“I appreciate that this would have disturbed residents at the time.

“We have not had reports from anyone of being shot.

“Officers will be in the Queensland Crescent vicinity today carrying out house-to-house enquiries and I would ask residents in the local area to check any CCTV or doorbell footage to see if they have captured anything that could help us.

“We’d also like anyone driving in the area around 10.15pm last night to check their dash cam footage.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Essex police, quoting incident 1459.