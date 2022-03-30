News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man stopped in Newmarket forgets age and gives wanted friend's details to police

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:59 AM March 30, 2022
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Police arrested a man in Newmarket who allegedly lied about his details and on suspicion of driving without insurance - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man who was stopped in Newmarket has been arrested after giving false details to the police. 

The Suffolk and Norfolk police roads and armed policing team tweeted: "A vehicle was stopped in Newmarket today. Alarm bells started ringing when the driver forgot his age. 

"It got worse when the driver then gave his friend's details who happened to be wanted. Turns out he only gave false details because he had no insurance!"

The driver was arrested and his vehicle was seized. 

