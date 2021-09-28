News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two arrested after man bitten and kicked in assault

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:04 PM September 28, 2021   
The attack happened on the A134 roundabout for Long Melford and Sudbury (file photo) - Credit: IAN BURT

Two people have been arrested after a man was left with cuts to his face following an assault near Sudbury.

The incident happened on the A134 roundabout for Long Melford shortly before 7pm last Friday, Suffolk police said.

A man in his late 30s was bitten, kicked and punched in the attack, which left him with cuts to the face.

Two people, a 31-year old-woman and 37-year-old male man, were both arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre and have been released police bail, pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses to the incident are urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/51697/21.

Suffolk Live
Sudbury News

