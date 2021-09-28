Two arrested after man bitten and kicked in assault
Published: 7:04 PM September 28, 2021
Two people have been arrested after a man was left with cuts to his face following an assault near Sudbury.
The incident happened on the A134 roundabout for Long Melford shortly before 7pm last Friday, Suffolk police said.
A man in his late 30s was bitten, kicked and punched in the attack, which left him with cuts to the face.
Two people, a 31-year old-woman and 37-year-old male man, were both arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
They were taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre and have been released police bail, pending further enquiries.
Any witnesses to the incident are urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/51697/21.
