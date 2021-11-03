News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police appeal after man suffers broken nose in assault

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:32 AM November 3, 2021
Police are wanting to speak with this man in connection with an assault in Colchester

Police are wanting to speak with this man in connection with an assault in Colchester

Police would like to speak to a man in connection with an assault in Colchester which left a man with a broken nose. 

A man was assaulted while he walked along Mile End Road in the town at around 3.45pm on Wednesday, September 22. 

The man sustained facial injuries, including a broken nose. 

If anyone knows who the man pictured is or has any information, they are being asked to contact Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference 42/205765/21.

