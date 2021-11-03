Police appeal after man suffers broken nose in assault

Police are wanting to speak with this man in connection with an assault in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Police would like to speak to a man in connection with an assault in Colchester which left a man with a broken nose.

A man was assaulted while he walked along Mile End Road in the town at around 3.45pm on Wednesday, September 22.

The man sustained facial injuries, including a broken nose.

If anyone knows who the man pictured is or has any information, they are being asked to contact Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference 42/205765/21.