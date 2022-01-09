News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man taken to hospital with head injuries after being assaulted by three men

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:59 PM January 9, 2022
A man has been taken to hospital after an assault in Colchester town centre

A man has been taken to hospital after he was knocked unconscious after being assaulted by three men in Colchester. 

It has been reported to Essex Police that a man in his 30s was approached by three men in Vineyard Street at 3am on Saturday, January 8 and then punched. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "This caused him to fall to floor where he hit his head and was knocked unconscious.

"He has been taken to hospital for treatment."

It is also understood a police cordon was put in place in Vineyard Street while officers carried out investigations. 

Anyone with any information or who has any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference 42/5663/22. 

Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

