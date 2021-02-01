Man allegedly threatens to hurt dog in Ipswich park
- Credit: IAN BURT
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man allegedly threatened to hurt another walker's dog in Ipswich.
The incident happened at around 4pm on Saturday in the town's Christchurch Park, Suffolk police said.
A man was walking his 10-month-old Lurcher-Alsatian cross off the lead in the park when it was approached by a Newfoundland.
The owner of the Newfoundland, a man, then threatened to hurt the Lurcher-Alsatian if it came too close.
A woman, who was walking the Newfoundland with the man, then shouted and swore at the owner of the Lurcher-Alsatian, causing him distress.
The man walking the Newfoundland has been described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, bald and wore glasses and a green jacket. He also spoke with a Scottish accent.
The woman has been described as white, 5ft 10ins tall with blonde hair. She spoke with an American accent.
Anyone who has information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/5168/21.