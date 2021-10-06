News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
North Essex man pleads guilty to child sex offences

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:08 PM October 6, 2021   
A 28-year-old man has admitted to a string of child sex offences - Credit: Archant

A 28-year-old man from north Essex will be sentenced next month after admitting to a string of child sex offences. 

Jason Hill, of Steam Mill Road, Bradfield, was arrested in February by Essex Police's Child Abuse Investigation Team. 

His arrest came after allegations that he had abused a child between 2019 and 2020. 

He was charged last month with a series of offences and appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday, Tuesday, October 5 he admitted to 13 counts of sexual activity with a child. 

Hill is due to be sentenced at the same court on November 5. 

Investigating officer Detective Constable Eden Quinn, from the Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: "I want to praise the victim for their courage.

“It takes a huge amount of bravery to report what happened to them and it was their strength, and that of their close family, which has allowed us to bring Jason Hill to justice.

“Their resilience and honesty throughout the process has been incredible.”

