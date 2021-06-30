Man walked into woman's flat while she was alone

Published: 7:00 AM June 30, 2021

A homeless man who walked into a flat in Colchester while a woman was alone in the premises told police he was being controlled by the devil, a court has heard.

While he was in the flat in St John’s Road, Colchester, Louis Lawson put on clothes and shoes belonging to the male occupant and moved things around, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

At the time of the burglary a woman was alone in the flat and the door was unlocked because her partner had nipped out to pick up a food delivery, said Emma Nash, prosecuting.

She said the woman had been left feeling unsafe in her own home as a result of the burglary and was frightened Lawson would return to the premises.

Lawson was still in the flat when police arrived and said his mind was being controlled by the devil.

Lawson, 27, of no fixed address, admitted burglary with intent to steal on May 30 this year and was jailed for eight months.

He was banned from contacting the victim of the burglary for five years.

Joanne Eley, for Lawson, said her client had used crack cocaine on the day of the burglary and had no memory of it.

She said he’d been homeless for three years and was sorry for committing the offence.