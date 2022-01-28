Man wanted after referee punch during football game in Colchester

Essex Police is looking to speak to a man wanted in connection with an assault in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Police are looking to speak to a man wanted in connection with an assault during a football game in Colchester.

The incident happened during a match being played on pitches at Colchester Institute in Sheepen Road on November 18 last year.

During the match, a player from a team named ‘Netsix and Chill’ was temporarily sent off by the referee after committing a foul.

The man then returned to the field before assaulting and threatening the referee.

Essex Police has released an image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

He is believed to be aged between 20 and 30 years old, with curly and untidy brown hair and a beard.

Anyone with information regarding the man's whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/268321/21.

