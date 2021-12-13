News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man wanted in connection with attempted burglary at home

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:34 AM December 13, 2021
Police are looking to speak to a man in connection with an attempted burglary

Police are looking to speak to a man in connection with an attempted burglary at a home in Colchester.

The incident happened at an address in Baynard Green, near Abbey Field, about 2.25pm on Wednesday, November 17.

Essex Police has released an image of the man in an attempt to identify him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 1135 of November 17.

