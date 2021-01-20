Published: 5:20 PM January 20, 2021

Have you seen Benjamin Senior? He has links to Colchester and Suffolk, and is wanted by police. - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police is appealing to trace Benjamin Senior, who is wanted after failing to appear at court.

Senior, aged 21, is white and 5ft 11ins tall. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

The 21-year-old was last known to have slight facial hair on his chin, but may now have a beard.

He has links to Colchester, Suffolk, Halstead and Earls Colne.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

You can also visit the Essex Police website and use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.